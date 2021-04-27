Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.0% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares during the period. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after buying an additional 251,063 shares during the period.

ARKK traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.85. 371,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,569,249. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.21.

