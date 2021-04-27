Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $292.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,445. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

