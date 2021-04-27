Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 206 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,302. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.56. The company has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total value of $404,390.85. Insiders sold a total of 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

