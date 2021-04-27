Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 689 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.75. 4,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,427. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

