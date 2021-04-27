Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 792 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.15. 822,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,634,008. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,121,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $14,286,130.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,128,765.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock valued at $139,741,356 in the last three months.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

