Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.37.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $309.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.99. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

