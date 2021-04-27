Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.37.
NASDAQ:WIX opened at $309.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.99. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $362.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.
