Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWW. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $782,340. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WWW traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,765. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

