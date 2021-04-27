Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WKPPF. Barclays downgraded Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:WKPPF traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 3,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Analyst Recommendations for Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit