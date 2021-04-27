Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WKPPF. Barclays downgraded Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:WKPPF traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 3,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

