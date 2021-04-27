Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $1,227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $262,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 714.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.