Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$7.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YRI. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.33.

Shares of YRI opened at C$5.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$595,405.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,523,365.20. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$41,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,237,743. Insiders have sold 130,943 shares of company stock valued at $735,585 over the last 90 days.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

