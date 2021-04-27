YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 983 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 983 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Square by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,157,265 shares of company stock worth $276,886,471 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $255.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.18 and its 200-day moving average is $220.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.99, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

