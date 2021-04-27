YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.19.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $738.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,482.33, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $680.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

