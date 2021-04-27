YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in ING Groep by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in ING Groep by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

ING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.