YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in ING Groep by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in ING Groep by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

ING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

