YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $228,000 in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYF opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.97. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $79.62.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.