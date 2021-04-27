YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 132.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $189,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 171.5% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 110,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $75.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.51.

