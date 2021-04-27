YVS.Finance Market Cap Hits $1.64 Million (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $223,384.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00006986 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00062347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00276512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.43 or 0.01057021 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.00 or 0.00723558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,251.10 or 1.00445434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 426,594 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.