Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report sales of $47.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.40 million and the highest is $48.70 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $52.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $198.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.16 million to $203.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $209.99 million, with estimates ranging from $202.66 million to $219.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%.

RPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $1,111,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,773. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

