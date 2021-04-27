Zacks: Analysts Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.01. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings of ($6.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.51. 5,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,605. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.05. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

