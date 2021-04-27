Zacks: Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.46. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $148.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

