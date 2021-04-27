Zacks: Analysts Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to announce $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.66. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Argus lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $178.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

