Zacks: Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the highest is $3.29. Signature Bank posted earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $12.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $14.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.13 to $16.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $4.32 on Thursday, hitting $248.51. 13,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,507. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $253.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,968,000. Mirova US LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,045,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,152,000 after acquiring an additional 324,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,949,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

