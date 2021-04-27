Zacks: Analysts Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.17. The Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,079,000 after buying an additional 1,855,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.10. The stock had a trading volume of 166,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $322.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.18. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

