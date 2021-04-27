Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.76). Constellation Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNST. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31.

In related news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $150,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $756,093. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.