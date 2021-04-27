Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. DHT reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHT stock remained flat at $$5.77 during trading hours on Friday. 13,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,983. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

