Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Earnings of $7.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report $7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.91. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings per share of $2.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 208.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $21.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.53 to $22.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.21 to $16.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $264.65 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $153.72 and a fifty-two week high of $266.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.