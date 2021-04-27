Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $854.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will announce $854.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $811.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $897.00 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $783.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.52 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.03 and a 200-day moving average of $128.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $167.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $72,677,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,534,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 195.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 111,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.