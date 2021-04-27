Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $961.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce sales of $961.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $942.00 million. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $701.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%.

RCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 26,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.56 per share, with a total value of $1,499,897.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 106.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 241,703 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 13.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 795,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,312. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $64.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

