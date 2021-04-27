Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 75,057 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,478. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.22. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $88.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

