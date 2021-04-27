Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Post $3.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to post earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $14.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.78.

ROP stock traded up $11.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $444.05. 17,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.79. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $308.17 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,267,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,874,000 after buying an additional 111,188 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,679,000 after buying an additional 86,935 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.