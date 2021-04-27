Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to post $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $891.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

TME has been the subject of several analyst reports. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,989,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

