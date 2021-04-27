Zacks: Brokerages Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Post $2.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.29. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,141.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRL stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.37. The company had a trading volume of 291,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.74. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $337.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

