Zacks: Brokerages Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $382.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post sales of $382.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $387.20 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $337.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $379.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.30 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 262,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,235. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after buying an additional 134,987 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after buying an additional 55,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after buying an additional 700,944 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 525,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after buying an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

