Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,417 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $84,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 549,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,530. The stock has a market cap of $595.77 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

