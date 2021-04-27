Zacks: Brokerages Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. SLR Investment reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.48 million.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Ares Management LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 337,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,258,000 after acquiring an additional 184,708 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,949 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,134 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,961 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLRC remained flat at $$18.39 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 184,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.16 million, a P/E ratio of -153.25 and a beta of 1.25. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.