Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce sales of $169.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.60 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $149.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $683.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.80 million to $687.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $677.60 million, with estimates ranging from $669.60 million to $687.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 251,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,638 shares of company stock valued at $583,516. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 442,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 108,867 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.