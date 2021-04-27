Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) to Hold

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

NASDAQ ERIE traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.71. 53,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $266.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erie Indemnity (ERIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.