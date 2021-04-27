Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) to Hold

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

FCPT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. 404,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.