Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRTS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

GRTS stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $473.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Gritstone Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $8,361,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

