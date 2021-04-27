Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSUGY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $35.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $4.631 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.10%.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortescue Metals Group (FSUGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.