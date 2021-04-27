Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rogers (NYSE:ROG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

ROG opened at $203.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $206.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 655.28 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.33.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,036,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth $1,486,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

