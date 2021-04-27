Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $498.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $485.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.88. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $209.91 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

