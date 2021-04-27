Zen Protocol Price Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0830 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $1,638.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $593.42 or 0.01079434 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00105111 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000535 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

