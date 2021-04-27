ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Clarkson Capital upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ZIM stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.50. 16,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.12. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $34.33.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,232,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,436,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services makes up approximately 1.5% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 2.81% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

