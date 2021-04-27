Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

ZRSEF stock remained flat at $$377.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.59. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $363.80 and a 1 year high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.