$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. Under Armour reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 426.4% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,819. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.