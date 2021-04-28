$0.04 EPS Expected for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. Fluor reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth $96,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $24.79.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

