$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Napco Security Technologies reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.43 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $34.35 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $630.22 million, a P/E ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

