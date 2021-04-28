-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Evercore ISI started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.12.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,635,000.

DASH stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.56. 14,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.00. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

