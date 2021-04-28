-$0.33 EPS Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Neuronetics reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neuronetics.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In other Neuronetics news, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $80,926.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 419.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $206,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,898. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $295.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.