$0.40 EPS Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINE shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINE opened at $17.72 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

